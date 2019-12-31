Wedbush Weighs in on Liquidia Technologies Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.34) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.86). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.20).

LQDA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $4.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. Liquidia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 78.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 57.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.