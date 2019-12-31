Critical Comparison: VMware (NYSE:VMW) and Varonis Systems (NYSE:VRNS)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Varonis Systems and VMware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 4 11 0 2.73 VMware 1 8 15 0 2.58

Varonis Systems currently has a consensus price target of $76.62, suggesting a potential downside of 0.86%. VMware has a consensus price target of $177.90, suggesting a potential upside of 16.71%. Given VMware’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VMware is more favorable than Varonis Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and VMware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -21.42% -49.47% -17.97% VMware 67.21% 61.67% 10.39%

Volatility and Risk

Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VMware has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Varonis Systems and VMware’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $270.29 million 8.72 -$28.57 million ($0.98) -78.86 VMware $8.97 billion 6.96 $2.42 billion $4.93 30.92

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than Varonis Systems. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VMware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of VMware shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Varonis Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of VMware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VMware beats Varonis Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, and Intranet servers; and DatAlert that profiles users and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations to established baselines, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, and provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which provides a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that provides search functionality for enterprise data. It sells its products and services through a network of distributors and value added resellers. The company serves IT and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc. provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions. It also provides networking and security products and services that enable customers to connect, secure, and operate their network consistently within and across the data center, cloud, and network edges; and storage and availability products, including data storage and protection options. In addition, the company offers VMware Cloud Foundation, a platform that brings together its compute, storage, and networking technologies into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds; and VMware Pulse IoT Center, an Internet of Things device management and monitoring solution. Further, it provides hybrid cloud computing solutions, such as VMware Cloud Provider Program, VMware Cloud Foundation, and VMware Cloud Services; and end-user computing solutions, such as Workspace ONE that delivers and manages any application on any device by integrating access control, application management, and multi-platform endpoint management. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. VMware, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

