Snap (NYSE:SNAP) & Infinite Group (NYSE:IMCI) Financial Survey

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -63.75% -44.16% -32.33% Infinite Group 0.82% -1.42% 8.24%

This table compares Snap and Infinite Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $1.18 billion 18.84 -$1.26 billion ($0.97) -16.38 Infinite Group $6.37 million 0.18 $40,000.00 N/A N/A

Infinite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Infinite Group shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Snap and Infinite Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 1 18 17 0 2.44 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Snap presently has a consensus price target of $17.18, suggesting a potential upside of 8.13%. Given Snap’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Snap is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Volatility and Risk

Snap has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group has a beta of 3.56, meaning that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infinite Group beats Snap on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests. In addition, the company offers Snap Map, which brings to a live map of individual location, showing nearby friends, popular stories, and a heatmap of recent snaps posted; Memories that allows users to choose to save the Snaps they create in a searchable personal collection, and users to create Snaps and stories from their saved Snaps and camera roll; and Spectacles, a hardware product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc. provides managed information technology (IT) and virtualization services, and develops and provides cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated network vulnerability management system that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology. The company also provides cloud computing services, including public and private cloud architecture, hybrid cloud hosting, server virtualization, and desktop virtualization solutions; and level 2 Microsoft and Hewlett Packard server, and software-based managed services through its partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. In addition, it sells third party software licenses, as well as offers virtualization support services. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

