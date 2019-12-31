Critical Review: GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

GrubHub has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.1% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of GrubHub shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Fair Isaac shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GrubHub and Fair Isaac, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrubHub 2 20 5 0 2.11 Fair Isaac 0 1 4 0 2.80

GrubHub currently has a consensus target price of $63.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.82%. Fair Isaac has a consensus target price of $390.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.29%. Given GrubHub’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GrubHub is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GrubHub and Fair Isaac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrubHub $1.01 billion 4.39 $78.48 million $1.23 39.27 Fair Isaac $1.16 billion 9.35 $192.12 million $6.34 59.06

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than GrubHub. GrubHub is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GrubHub and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrubHub 0.32% 2.89% 1.90% Fair Isaac 16.56% 66.75% 12.68%

Summary

Fair Isaac beats GrubHub on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com. The company also provides corporate program that offers employees with various food and ordering options, including options for individual meals, group ordering, and catering, as well as proprietary tools that consolidate various food ordering into a single online account. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 440,000 menus from restaurants in 50 U.S. states; Grubhub for Restaurants, a responsive Web application that can be accessed from computers and mobile devices, as well as Grubhub-provided tablets; point of sale (POS) integration, which allows restaurants to manage Grubhub orders and update their menus directly from their existing POS system; and Website and mobile application design and hosting services for restaurants, as well as technology and fulfillment services, including order transmission and customer relationship management tools. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to Grubhub Inc. in February 2014. Grubhub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collection, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as associated professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

