Landec (LNDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Landec to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ LNDC opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $334.38 million, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. Landec has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64.
In other news, Director Nelson Obus bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,757.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $51,204.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 43,900 shares of company stock worth $444,496. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Landec Company Profile
Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.
Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.