Landec (LNDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Landec to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $334.38 million, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. Landec has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64.

LNDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,757.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $51,204.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 43,900 shares of company stock worth $444,496. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

