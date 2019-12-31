Analyzing DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) & Avant Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Avant Diagnostics has a beta of 9.42, indicating that its share price is 842% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avant Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A DermTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

DermTech has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.73%. Given DermTech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DermTech is more favorable than Avant Diagnostics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avant Diagnostics $250,000.00 43.13 -$2.37 million N/A N/A DermTech N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

DermTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avant Diagnostics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avant Diagnostics N/A -143.01% -51.41% DermTech N/A -50.28% -23.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of DermTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DermTech beats Avant Diagnostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

