Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) to post $277.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $284.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $269.40 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $275.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.