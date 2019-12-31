Zacks: Analysts Expect FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.68 Million

Equities analysts expect FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) to post $50.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.90 million. FibroGen reported sales of $108.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $299.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.00 million to $330.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $307.61 million, with estimates ranging from $221.70 million to $544.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $220,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $195,412.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,089.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,646. 7.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in FibroGen by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 36,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 9.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.95. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

