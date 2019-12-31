AngioDynamics (ANGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 7th. Analysts expect AngioDynamics to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2020 guidance at $0.10-0.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.10-0.15 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 17.79%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect AngioDynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ANGO opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.62. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

A number of analysts have commented on ANGO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 260,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,331.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

