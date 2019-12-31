$504.08 Million in Sales Expected for Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) will report sales of $504.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $508.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $499.97 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $491.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5,528.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 664,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 22.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 318,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,757,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 202,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $775.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.65.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

