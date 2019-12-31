Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to post sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

SYNH stock opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 48.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 83.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

