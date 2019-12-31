PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $794.10 Million

Analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) will report $794.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790.37 million and the highest is $800.30 million. PRA Health Sciences reported sales of $729.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.78.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $110.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.07 and its 200 day moving average is $100.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

