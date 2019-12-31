Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Up 4.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $35.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Castle Biosciences traded as high as $39.77 and last traded at $35.46, 3,402 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 109,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann set a $33.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $2,813,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.53.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

