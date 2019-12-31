Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Up 6.4% in December

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 4,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.23.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dana will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $572,264.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,076.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,851 shares of company stock worth $1,367,964. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 2,650.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 60,952 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dana by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after buying an additional 365,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAN. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

