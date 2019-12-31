Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.20. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 2,389,787 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 419,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $478,458.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,590,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,453,040.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lawrence West acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 292,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,153.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,287,300 shares of company stock worth $3,744,110 over the last 90 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.49 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 27,815,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,996,000 after buying an additional 4,486,398 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 11.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,456,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 575,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,959,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 453,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 351,690 shares during the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

