Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -3.33

Headlines about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a news impact score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Boeing’s ranking:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 target price (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $419.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $372.41.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $326.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.68. Boeing has a 52-week low of $309.40 and a 52-week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Boeing will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

