Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. Twitter has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Twitter’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.99.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $56,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $185,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,661 shares of company stock worth $2,735,831. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

