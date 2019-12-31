Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -1.52

News articles about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a coverage optimism score of -1.52 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Netflix’s ranking:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $323.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.23. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 120.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $446.00 price objective (down previously from $451.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $371.86.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

