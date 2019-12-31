Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Update

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 28th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on EMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.40.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 68.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 121,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 49,517 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 49.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 52,190 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 212,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6,363.6% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

