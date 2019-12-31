SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Short Interest Update

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 381,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 357,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other SMTC news, COO Richard E. Fitzgerald bought 43,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $117,670.76. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,924.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Smith bought 14,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,755.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,152 shares in the company, valued at $926,895.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 61,922 shares of company stock worth $166,841 in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SMTC by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SMTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in SMTC by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,972,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 214,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in SMTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMTX opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. SMTC has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $94.97 million, a P/E ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). SMTC had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SMTC will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of SMTC from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

