Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Short Interest Update

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 77,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Shares of Independence stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. Independence has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93.

Get Independence alerts:

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.17 million for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from Independence’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.

In other news, Director Ronald I. Simon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $40,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Independence by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Independence by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Independence by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Independence by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.