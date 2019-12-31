Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) Short Interest Update

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gamco Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:GBL opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.53. Gamco Investors has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $22.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter. Gamco Investors had a return on equity of 378.78% and a net margin of 26.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

In related news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. 76.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBL. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Gamco Investors by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors by 39.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 85.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gamco Investors during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

