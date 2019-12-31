Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Short Interest Up 6.6% in December

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HOPE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 107.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 36.2% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 21.5% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

