WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE WOW opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $595.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.53.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder bought 12,672 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,240,792.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P bought 534,200 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,071,650.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 640,188 shares of company stock worth $3,705,437. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

