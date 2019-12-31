Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -5.00

Headlines about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have been trending extremely negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Bayerische Motoren Werke’s analysis:

OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.23. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

