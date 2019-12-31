Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Short Interest Update

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the November 28th total of 3,520,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 375,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPER. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Xperi by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 19,728 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,205,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,006,000 after acquiring an additional 468,478 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Xperi stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xperi has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $911.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.30.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. On average, analysts expect that Xperi will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

