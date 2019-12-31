Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -2.57

Press coverage about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has been trending negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a coverage optimism score of -2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Ford Motor's score:

F stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 25,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at $778,596. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $170,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $528,200. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

