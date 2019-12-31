Short Interest in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Increases By 6.7%

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 3,150,000 shares. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 374,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $146.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.61.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. KLX Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary J. Roberts purchased 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $36,047.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 255,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,745.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $414,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 872,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,853.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 81,328 shares of company stock valued at $452,297 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLXE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $2,908,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 44.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 1,566.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

