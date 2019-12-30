Analysts Expect PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. PRGX Global reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PRGX Global.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.11 million.

PRGX has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research set a $9.00 price target on PRGX Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of PRGX Global stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.84. 918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,775. The firm has a market cap of $110.46 million, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. PRGX Global has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 44.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRGX Global (PRGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.