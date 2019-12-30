Head to Head Contrast: Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) versus e.Digital (NASDAQ:EDIG)

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Resonant and e.Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -7,167.08% -169.75% -127.09% e.Digital N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Resonant and e.Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $520,000.00 140.13 -$24.82 million ($0.98) -2.29 e.Digital $700,000.00 N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A

e.Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of Resonant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of e.Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Resonant and e.Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 3 0 3.00 e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Resonant presently has a consensus target price of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 86.01%. Given Resonant’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Resonant is more favorable than e.Digital.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.