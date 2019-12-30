PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) will post sales of $46.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.00 million. PRGX Global posted sales of $49.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full year sales of $169.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.07 million to $170.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $170.34 million, with estimates ranging from $167.25 million to $173.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.11 million.

PRGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research set a $9.00 price target on PRGX Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PRGX Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

NASDAQ:PRGX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. 918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,775. PRGX Global has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $110.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGX. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the third quarter valued at $796,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 44.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

