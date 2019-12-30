Brokerages Expect Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Joint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Joint posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Joint had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Joint from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 1,199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,796. Joint has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $220.86 million, a PE ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

