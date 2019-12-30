Zacks: Analysts Set $7.50 Price Target for ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $7.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.06. 7,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,065. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.66). ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative net margin of 89.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

