$0.13 EPS Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.19. Exelixis reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on EXEL. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 26,364 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $465,588.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,118. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Exelixis by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth $153,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 134,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,554. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

