$3.99 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post $3.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.98 million. Novavax reported sales of $6.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $11.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $13.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.78 million, with estimates ranging from $9.56 million to $12.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.40) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Novavax by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,082. The stock has a market cap of $106.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.