Brokerages Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.32 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider David M. Carter sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $374,513.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $150,597.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,988 shares of company stock worth $8,266,683. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,284,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,447,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 155.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,288,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after acquiring an additional 784,721 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 33.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,714,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after acquiring an additional 679,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 927,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 644,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.92. 50,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,258. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

