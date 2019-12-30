Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings per share of $2.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $65.38 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 168.69% and a net margin of 141.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVA. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of INVA stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 37,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 110.18 and a current ratio of 110.18. Innoviva has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 9.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,049,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,642,000 after acquiring an additional 604,320 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,336,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Innoviva by 1,262.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 560,984 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 21.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,993,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,580,000 after buying an additional 527,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Innoviva during the third quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

