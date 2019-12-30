Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Wall Street analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn acquired 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,146.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the second quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,726,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 666,665 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 110,929 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 191.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,099,000 after buying an additional 3,044,728 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 15,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,325. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $293.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.47. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

