Brokerages Expect G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Post -$0.97 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages forecast that G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.97) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the lowest is ($1.07). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($3.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($3.92). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTHX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,681,000 after acquiring an additional 530,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,603,000 after purchasing an additional 100,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 27.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after purchasing an additional 310,614 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 95.3% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 535,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 261,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 390,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 14.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Earnings History and Estimates for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

