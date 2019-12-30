Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 255.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $5.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $136.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

STNG traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.00. 792,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.08. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $39.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,497,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 153.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 578,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after buying an additional 350,188 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $6,330,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 76.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 178,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.