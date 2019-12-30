Hydro (HYDRO) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $660,895.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydro has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Hydro token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinEx, DEx.top and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.02 or 0.06064619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029763 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037107 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001884 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Hydro Profile

HYDRO is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bittrex, DEx.top, BitForex, IDAX, IDEX, Mercatox, Upbit, CoinEx and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HYDROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.