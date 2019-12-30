Elcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $225.00 (EL)

Elcoin (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Elcoin has a market capitalization of $50,007.00 and approximately $225.00 worth of Elcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elcoin has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Elcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00191524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.98 or 0.01324651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122879 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elcoin Profile

Elcoin’s total supply is 20,935,289 coins and its circulating supply is 11,208,967 coins. The official website for Elcoin is elcoin.space . Elcoin’s official Twitter account is @7elephantru and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elcoin Coin Trading

Elcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.