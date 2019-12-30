Capricoin (CPC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,467.00

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Capricoin has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Capricoin has a total market cap of $50,656.00 and $7,467.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Capricoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Capricoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Capricoin Profile

Capricoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. The official message board for Capricoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC . Capricoin’s official website is capricoin.org . Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Capricoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Capricoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.