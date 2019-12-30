Spiking Market Capitalization Tops $810,637.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Spiking has a total market cap of $810,637.00 and $1.05 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.02 or 0.06064619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029763 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037107 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001884 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001241 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.