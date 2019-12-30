MEET.ONE Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $397,188.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00191524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.98 or 0.01324651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122879 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

