Provoco Token (VOCO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,254.00

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Provoco Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $118,814.00 and $2,254.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00191524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.98 or 0.01324651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122879 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Provoco Token

Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me

Provoco Token Token Trading

Provoco Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VOCOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.