Uquid Coin Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $1.06 million and $969,640.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001453 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, TOPBTC, Exrates and OOOBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.02 or 0.06064619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029763 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037107 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001884 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, TOPBTC, Exrates, IDEX, IDAX, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

