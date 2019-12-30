Civitas Price Hits $0.0157 on Top Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Civitas has a market cap of $114,893.00 and $14.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Civitas has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00642090 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006229 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000262 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00001167 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,340,821 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

