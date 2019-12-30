Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Reaches $0.0015

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $4,526.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Traceability Chain has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050247 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00340876 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013730 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003494 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015397 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010116 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

