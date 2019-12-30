Qbao Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, EXX, Gate.io and Coinnest. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $282,911.00 and $856.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000240 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Coinnest, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

